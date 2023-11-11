Tens Of Thousands Rally In Sana’a In Support Of Palestine

Tens of thousands of people rallied on Friday afternoon in the Yemeni capital of Sana’a, in support of the Palestinian people amid the ongoing Israeli genocidal aggression on Gaza as well as in support of operations carried out by the Axis of Jihad and Resistance, including the missile and drones strikes by the Yemeni armed forces against Zionist targets in occupied Palestine.

A statement issued by the rally condemned all ongoing crimes committed by the Zionist enemy in Gaza in particular, and in Palestine in general.

The statement held the United States of America and Western countries fully responsible, along with the enemy entity, for all these crimes.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to carry out our missile and drone strikes against the Zionist enemy, as long as the enemy continues its guilt and crimes against the Palestinian people,” the statement read.

The statement blessed the operations carried out by Hezbollah and the Islamic resistance in Lebanon and Iraq against the US bases in Iraq and Syria.

The rally’s statement called on the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nation to have a clear position and effective practical action to support their brothers in Gaza and Palestine, and not to wait for the positions of other leaders and governments.

The statement also called on all the Yemeni people and the peoples of the nation to boycott American and Israeli goods and all companies supporting them, considering the boycott as an effective and influential weapon accessible to all.