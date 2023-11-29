Israeli occupation forces release 30 Palestinian detainees

The Israeli occupation released on Tuesday evening 30 Palestinian detainees as part of the Gaza-truce swap deal, including 15 women and 15 male teenagers.

An International Committee of the Red Cross bus transported detainees from the Ofer military prison to Ramallah, while detainees from Jerusalem, were released from the Russian Compound detention center in West Jerusalem to their homes.

In Ramallah, hundreds of people received the released detainees, chanting slogans congratulating them on their release and calling for the release of the rest of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails.

Israeli occupation forces earlier stormed the homes of the families of the Palestinian detainees in Jerusalem and threatened them not to hold any celebrations after the release of their children.

Local sources said that Israeli forces raided the homes of several detainees released from Israeli jails in the swap deal in the towns of Silwan, al-Issawiya, and at-Tur in East Al-Quds (Jerusalem).