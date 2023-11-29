Sana’a government confirms its readiness to exchange 1,400 prisoners

Sana’a government announced its readiness to implement a prisoner exchange deal with Saudi Arabia and its loyalists from the Islah Party.

The head of the Prisoners’ Committee in Sana’a, Abdul Qadir Al-Murtada, said in a blog post on (X) “We call for the implementation of the deal agreed upon through the United Nations, which includes 1,400 prisoners from both parties.”

He Added “We confirm our full readiness to implement it, and we also confirm our readiness to expand the deal to include larger numbers of both parties.”