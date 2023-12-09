Al-Houthi affirms that threats to Egyptian people with Ben Gurion Canal project ended

Member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, said on Friday the threats to the Egyptian people with the Ben Gurion Canal project ended after the military operations of the Yemeni armed forces.

This came during his speech to the crowds of Yemenis gathered in Sana’a in support of the steadfastness of the Palestinian people.

“We will continue to support Gaza and are ready for all options,” he addressed the conspirators to protect the Rafah crossing to allow aid to enter before talking about protecting navigation in the Red Sea. “The threat of establishing alliances in the Red Sea against Yemen is worthless threatening security and stability in the region.”

Al-Houthi continued by saying, “We only saw Saudi aircraft heading towards Yemen and would like to see them heading towards the real enemy of the nation.”

He stressed that the Yemeni people are concerned with taking action on a large scale to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza, calling on the US Secretary of State to witness the crime of stripping Palestinians of their clothes, according to Al-Masirah TV.