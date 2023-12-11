March for disabled people held in Dhamar in solidarity with Palestinian people

Dhamar province witnessed on Sunday a march for the disabled in solidarity with the Palestinian people and in support of the military operations carried out by the Yemeni armed forces against the Zionist enemy.

In a statement issued during the march, the disabled of Dhamar province expressed their solidarity with their Palestinian brothers as a result of the genocide they are being subjected to and the blatant, brutal, and barbaric aggression from the hideous Zionist killing machine.

The statement reiterated that all persons with disabilities in Yemen stand behind the leader of the revolution in all his declared positions and implemented actions in support of the people and the Palestinian resistance.

The statement called on the international community and human rights organizations, led by the United Nations, to ensure respect and protection for persons with disabilities and their centers and associations in Gaza and all of Palestine, and to provide them with all means of protection.

The participants also called on world organizations, especially the International Courts of Justice and Criminal Courts, to activate their role as soon as possible and investigate all crimes and massacres that have been committed and are still being committed in the land of Palestine.

The statement urged all organizations, institutions, and bodies of persons with disabilities in the Arab and Islamic worlds and in all countries of the world to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In their statement, the participants welcomed the law prohibiting recognition of the Zionist enemy entity and normalizing relations with it, issued by the Parliament and approved by the Supreme Political Council, and praised the widespread boycott campaigns of American and Israeli products in the Arab and Islamic worlds.