MR.Muhammad Al-Bukhaiti warns France against further involvement with Zionist entity

Member of the Ansarallah Political Bureau, Muhammad Al-Bukhaiti, has warned France against getting involved in siding with the Zionist entity.

Al-Bukhaiti said in his account on the “X” platform that “the French government’s involvement in standing by the Zionist entity makes it vulnerable to bear the consequences of that and wastes its future interests with two billion Muslims.”

He emphasized that Yemen would continue to implement its military actions and would not abandon its moral and humanitarian role in supporting the oppressed on earth