At least 20 Palestinian civilians killed in Zionist airstrikes in areas in Gaza

At least 20 Palestinian civilians were killed and dozens were injured at dawn on Wednesday, after Israeli occupation aircraft bombed various areas in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, the Palestine official news agency Wafa reported, citing medical sources.

According to medical sources in the Gaza Strip, four people were killed and several others were injured as a result of the targeting of a house of Al-Najjar family in the Qizan Al-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis. Among them were two children, one of whom was an infant.

Moreover, two children, one of them an infant, were also killed and seven were injured in a bombing that targeted a house for Al-Amoudi family in the Khan Yunis camp.

Nine citizens, including children, were also killed when the occupation targeted a house of Miqdad family in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis. Two people were killed and others were wounded due to the military aircraft’s bombing of a house belonging to the Amer family in the Khan Yunis camp.

The Israeli occupation artillery areas east and center of Khan Yunis, coincided with the airstrikes.

In Deir al-Balah, two children were killed and several wounded after the occupation targeted a house belonging to the Fatayer family in Deir al-Balah.

The occupation artillery also bombed several areas in the central region of the Gaza Strip, and the Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj neighborhoods.