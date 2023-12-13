President Al-Mashat directs Yemeni armed forces to raise their preparedness

The President of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a, the Supreme Commander of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Mahdi Al-Mashat, directed the armed forces to raise their level of readiness and preparedness to face all possibilities.

This came in a message to the personnel of the Yemeni armed forces in which he urged the armed forces to make every effort to strike the enemies and face the dangerous and declared Israeli enemy escalation.

He praised their positions as they fought for the sake of Allah and the oppressed alongside the Palestinian resistance factions and the Islamic resistance in Lebanon.

President Al-Mashat stated that the Islamic nation is going through a sensitive stage in its struggle with the American enemy, noting that “America’s crimes today in Gaza are not new, but only one point in the record of its heinous crimes against humanity.”

“Our defense of Palestine and Al-Quds and our support for Gaza in this great battle and the compelling circumstances is a defense of Yemen, the nation, and all of humanity,” Al-Mashat said.