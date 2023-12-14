70 thousand martyrs and wounded in Gaza as a result of the Zionist aggression

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced, on Wednesday evening, that the toll of the Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip had risen to 18,608 martyrs and more than 50,594 wounded since the start of the aggression on October 7, indicating that 70% of the victims were women and children.

Ministry of Health spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra, during a press conference held on the 68th day of the aggression against Gaza since the beginning of the aggression, indicated that the Zionist enemy forces committed 16 massacres and systematic crimes of genocide in all areas of the Gaza Strip.

He explained that during the past hours, 196 martyrs died and 499 were injured, while the largest number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads.

He said: The occupation forces are intensifying the siege and targeting of Kamal Adwan Hospital, and shooting towards patient rooms and courtyards, expressing his concern about the death of 12 children in pediatric care as a result of leaving them without milk and without life support equipment.

The occupation forces besieged and targeted Al Awda Hospital, denying it water, food, and electricity, in addition to preventing the wounded and sick from reaching it.

Al-Qudra expressed his concern and fear that the enemy would storm Al-Awda Hospital after storming Kamal Adwan Hospital, stressing that the Zionist crime against hospitals in northern Gaza aims to end the health presence and force the residents of the region into forced displacement.

He described the situation in hospitals in southern Gaza as “unbearable.”

The hospitals have lost their capacity and treatment capacity, and medical teams are now juggling cases to save lives that can be saved among the large numbers arriving at hospitals. He appealed to international institutions to support them with medicines, medical consumables, fuel, and specialized medical teams.