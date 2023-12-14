Haniyeh says any arrangements in Gaza without Hamas, resistance factions are illusion

Head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh has confirmed that “any arrangements in Gaza without Hamas and the resistance factions are an illusion and a mirage,” stressing at the same time that Hamas is open to discussing any ideas or initiatives that could lead to stopping the aggression.

Haniyeh said in a televised speech “Our people and our resistance still present a bright picture of struggle and legendary steadfastness.”

He noted that “the Battle of al-Aqsa Flood was a resounding blow to the occupation that shook its entity and its military and political leadership.”

Haniyeh stressed that “the legendary steadfastness and resistance created interactions that would have an impact and the enemy’s alliances were at stake.”

He pointed out that the Resistance inflicts heavy losses on the enemy, adding the last of which was in Shuja’iyya and Jabalia.

Haniyeh stressed that all suffering will remain engraved in our memories and its perpetrators cannot be forgotten or tolerated.

He said Hamas is playing intense efforts with everyone, including international institutions, to speed up relief for the Palestinian people.

Haniyeh praised the popular and international movement in support of Palestine and its people in various cities and capitals of the world.

He said “We are certain that the brutal aggression will end, and the resistance will remain a faithful guardian” for the Palestinian people.

Haniyeh welcomed the resolution issued by the United Nations General Assembly stipulating a ceasefire by an overwhelming majority, expressing his appreciation for the positions of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and appreciating his message to the Security Council.