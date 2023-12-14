The fate of the Stranda ship after it was targeted Revealed

Deputy Director of the Moral Guidance Department, Brigadier General Abdullah bin Amer, revealed the fate of the Norwegian ship that was heading to Israel and was targeted the day before yesterday in the Red Sea.

Bin Amer said in the X platform, “The Norwegian ship loaded with oil was transferred to the port of Djibouti for repair.”

The Yemeni side was keen not to sink the ship (despite the ability to do so), and therefore several steps were taken to prevent it from crossing.

1-Warning calls

2- Warning messages (fiery)

3- Indirect targeting

4- Direct targeting, but in a specific area of the ship and in a way that does not lead to injury to the crew or injury to the ship’s tank, especially if it carries highly flammable materials or whose leakage may harm the environment at sea.”

Bin Amer added, “This does not mean that the Yemeni forces may hesitate to target any ship because of the cargo on it. Rather, they take measures that are appropriate to the level of adventure of the ship’s crew, which leads to forcing the ship to return, and its crew must bear any consequences that may occur in the event of “His insistence on adventure.”