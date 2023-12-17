President Al-Mashat offers his condolences on Emir of Kuwait State

His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, Head of the Supreme Political Council, sent a message of condolences on the death of the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He said, “It is with great sadness that we received the news of the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, after a career full of giving.”

President Al-Mashat expressed his sincere condolences and great sympathy to Al-Sabah family and the brotherly Kuwaiti people in this painful tragedy, asking the Almighty God to perpetuate security, stability,and prosperity in Kuwait State.