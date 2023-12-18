Yemeni Navy carries out military operation against two Israeli ships

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces in Sana’a, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, announced on Monday that the naval forces carried out a qualitative military operation against two ships linked to the Zionist entity.

The spokesman explained in a statement that the ship, Swan Atlantic, loaded with oil and the other, “MSC CLARA” carrying containers, were targeted by two seaplanes.

Sarie confirmed that the operation to target the two ships came after their crews had refused to respond to calls from the Yemeni naval forces.

He renewed his reassurance to all ships heading to all ports around the world, except for Israeli ports, and they must keep the communication device turn on.

The Spokesman affirmed that the Yemeni armed forces will not hesitate to target any ship that violates what was stated in its previous statements.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces continue to prevent all ships heading to Israeli ports of any nationality from navigating in the Arab and Red Seas until they bring in what our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip need in terms of food and medicine,” Brigadier General Sare’e added.