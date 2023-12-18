More than 100 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza’s largest refugee camp

The Israeli military has conducted aerial assaults on Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, killing more than 100 Palestinians and injuring dozens.

Reports said 100 people are still under the rubble, and at least 20 others have been injured.

Israel has attacked Jabalia refugee camp multiple times since 7 October, when the regime launched the war on Gaza after a historic operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group.

On Sunday, the Gaza Health Ministry said Israeli forces had stormed al-Awda hospital in Jabalia and detained medical staff following several days of siege and bombing.

The ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said al-Awda hospital director Ahmed Muhanna was detained and taken to an unknown location.

Other medical staff were arrested, stripped and interrogated for four hours in “inhumane conditions” before being released, he added in a statement.

Qudra also called on international organizations to intervene in a bid to protect the hospital from Israeli attacks.

Israel waged the devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the onslaught on Gaza, the Tel Aviv regime has killed over 19,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 51,000 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel.

Source: Press TV