Head of National Delegation: Yemeni Naval Operations Are not Source of Concern for Anyone Except Zionist Entity

The Head of the National Negotiating Delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, affirmed on Thursday that the Yemeni naval operations carried out by the Armed Forces in support of the Palestinian people do not constitute a concern for anyone except the Zionist entity.

Abdulsalam clarified in a post on X that civilized nations upholding humanitarian values strongly reject the continued massacres committed by the Zionist enemy against the people of Gaza, and this is what should concern the world.

As for the Yemeni naval operations, they are not a source of concern for anyone except the Zionist entity, aimed at compelling it to stop its aggression and lift the blockade on Gaza.

He pointed out that the whole world should take this stance and not allow this entity to exceed all boundaries, violating all values and sanctities.

“Our Islamic religion considers the killing of a soul without right as if it is killing all people. So how can those who commit genocide by killing hundreds of civilians in a single airstrike be allowed to continue?,” he emphasized.

Abdulsalam wondered, “How long will this international silence continue regarding this Israeli brutality? And who gave America the right to grant ‘Israel’ all the time weapons, and political cover to continue its crimes against innocent civilians in Gaza?”

He also stressed that the world should be cautious of Israel’s attempts to entangle it in expanding the conflict, especially in the Arab and Islamic region that must do a lot to support Gaza and not give Netanyahu an escape route from his predicament. He emphasized that everyone should raise their voices loudly for an immediate cessation of the aggression and the lifting of the blockade on Gaza.

Abdulsalam expressed hope that all members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation who have any relationship with the Zionists would sever ties with them in condemnation of their massacres and rejection of their crimes. He praised Malaysia’s stance of not receiving Israeli ships.

On Wednesday, the Leader of the Revolution Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi issued a stern warning to the United States, cautioning against any reckless actions or escalations, emphasizing that if the US intervenes in Yemen, it will be involved in every aspect of the situation.

Yemen’s Armed Forces have conducted multiple military operations in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza who are facing violence, destruction, and blockade.

The latest operations targeted sensitive locations in the Umm al-Rashrash area, using a significant fleet of drones.

These actions were carried out under the directives of Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi and in response to the calls for liberation from the Yemeni populace and the global community.

The Armed Forces also targeted two Israeli-bound container ships and a Norwegian-flagged fuel tanker heading towards Israel.

These actions have prompted some shipping companies to reroute their vessels to avoid potential attacks by Yemeni forces.

More than 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the regime launched its attacks on October 7, the day when the Palestinian resistance group Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the Israelis.