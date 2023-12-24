2 children injured by aggression’s explosive remnants in Saada

Two children were injured on Saturday by the explosion of an object from the remnants of the Saudi-led coalition war in Saada governorate, local sources said,

According to the sources, an explosive object was left behind by aggression coalition forces went off in Haydan district, leaving two children wounded.

Saada governorate has been subjected to intensive bombing by the coalition over the past years, during which cluster bombs were used to target populated areas, where many of the remnants of these unexploded bombs are still scattered in many areas, threatening the lives of residents.