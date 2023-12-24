Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Ezzi appreciates Spain’s refusal to succumb to US-British lies regarding navigation
Yemen’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Ezzi expressed appreciation on Saturday evening for Spain’s refusal to be swayed by American and British falsehoods regarding maritime navigation.
The Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized that Sana’a respects those who respect the truth and hopes that such rational stances continue and expand.
Al-Ezzi called on everyone to continue to distance themselves from the stances of America and Britain that provoke shame and threaten peace and security.