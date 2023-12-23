Ministry of Transport: Navigation in Red Sea Is Safe for All Ships Except Israeli-Bounded Ones

The Ministry of Transport has reiterated that maritime passages in the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf are safe for all ships except those bound with the Zionist entity or heading to its ports.

According to Saba News Agency, the Ministry of Transport clarified, Thursday, that ships heading to the Zionist entity will be intercepted and targeted by the Yemeni Armed Forces until the blockade on the Gaza Strip is lifted.

The ministry affirmed Yemen’s firm and clear stance against the Zionist enemy, which commits heinous crimes against children and women in Gaza, which suffers from a lack of food, medicine, and water .

The ministry reassured all shipping companies, international maritime transport lines, and relevant organizations, including the International Maritime Organization and the International Transport Workers’ Federation, that navigation in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb is safe to all other destinations.

The Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7.

The relentless Israeli strikes against Gaza have killed at least 19,453 people, most of them women and children, in Gaza. Another 52,286 individuals have been wounded as well.

The Yemeni forces have also launched missile and drone attacks on targets in the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine after the occupying regime’s aggression on Gaza.

Reports revealed that Israeli shipping companies have already decided to reroute their vessels in fear of attacks by Yemeni forces.