Yemenis hold massive rallies in defiance of US-led coalition in Red Sea

The capital, Sana’a, and other Yemeni provinces witnessed on Friday afternoon massive rallies in support of the steadfastness of Gaza and the Palestinian resistance.

Participants in the rallies, titled “The coalition to protect Israeli Ships does not frighten us”, affirmed that the US-Zionist alliance to protect Zionist ships does not scare them and will not discourage them from preventing the passage of ships heading to the zionist state or those associated with it.

They called on neighboring countries or those that share common borders with occupied Palestine to open safe land corridors for the flow of Mujahideen in order to fight directly with the Zionist enemy.

Participants in the rallies carried Palestinian flags, chanting slogans in support of the Palestinian people and resistance, calling on the Yemeni armed forces to continue strikes against the Zionist entity and its interests.

They further called on the Arab and Islamic peoples to have a clear position in this battle, as silence will not absolve them of responsibility.

The rallies’ statement affirmed that the Yemeni people emphasize the strong, sincere and honorable positions and messages that represent the Yemeni people in particular and the Islamic Ummah in general, which were expressed by the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi in his historic speech last Wednesday.

“The Yemeni people affirm their readiness for all possibilities and possible scenarios to go into direct battle with the Americans and Israelis, as this battle is an honor to them”, the rallies’ statement read.

The statement praised the heroic Jihadist positions and operations carried out by the Mujahideen from the Al-Qassam Brigades, Al-Quds Brigades, and the rest of the Palestinian Mujahideen factions, which befell the criminal Zionist enemy.

“The Yemeni people warn the countries that are being pushed and involved in the US-led maritime coalition to protect Israeli Ships, whether visible or hidden, that any hostile action against Yemen or against its pro-Palestine stance will not go unanswered,” the statement read.

The rallies’ statement condemned the state of subservience and betrayal by Arab and Islamic governments in the face of American-Zionist massacres and crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza .

The statement confirmed the continuation of the Yemeni people’s campaign for the economic boycott of American and Israeli goods and the companies that support them, calling on the free people of the Ummah to carry out an economic boycott, as it is the least that can be done to support the Palestinian people.