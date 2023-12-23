Yemeni Media Union condemns Zionist aggression against Palestine Today TV headquarters in Gaza Strip

The Yemeni Media Union (YMU) denounced the Israeli occupation’s aggression against the Palestine Today TV headquarters and its broadcasting vehicle in the Gaza Strip and affirmed its absolute solidarity with journalists.

The Israeli enemy aims, by targeting media professionals, their institutions, and media offices in Gaza, to muzzle the voices of media professionals and intimidate them from reporting and monitoring the crimes of genocide committed by the Israeli enemy against the people of Gaza since October 7. The slaughter has killed more than 20,000 people, most of them children and women, including 90 media professionals. The Israeli military have tried to hide violations against service institutions, schools, mosques, and residential neighborhoods, including media objects, the Yemeni Media Union (YMU) said in a statement issued on Saturday.

According to the statement, the persistence of the Zionist enemy in committing various inhumane crimes against the people of Gaza and bias of international community, led by the United States, on the side of the Zionist enemy, are clear evidence that those laws and charters, which they have long claimed to uphold, are only a cover and a pretext for its occupation of countries and the plundering of their people’s wealth.

The Yemeni Media Union affirmed its full solidarity with all officials, members of Palestine Today channel, and all media colleagues in Gaza.

It called on the free international community to confront the Zionist aggression and expose the crimes of genocide against our brothers in Palestine in general and in the Gaza Strip in particular.

The Yemeni Media Union also called on all colleagues in various countries of the world, international human rights and media organizations to criminalize this attack and show solidarity with Palestinian media professionals, especially since these crimes and violations are accompanied by unprecedented international and Arab silence and international complicity led by the United States of America.