MR.Muhammad Abdulsalam reveals truth about what happened on Sunday in Red Sea

The head of the Sana’a negotiating delegation, Muhammad Abdulsalam, revealed the truth about what happened in the Red Sea on Sunday and the party responsible for it.

Abdulsalam said in his account on the “X” platform that while a reconnaissance plane belonging to the Yemeni naval forces was carrying out a reconnaissance mission across the Red Sea, “an American battleship opened fire in a hysterical manner and with multiple weapons, showing a state of confusion and anxiety, and one of the missiles exploded near a ship bound for the south of the Red Sea belonging to the Republic of Gabon and coming from Russian ports.”

فيما كانت طائرة استطلاع تابعة للقوات البحرية اليمنية تقوم بعمل استطلاعي عرض البحر الأحمر قامت بارجة أمريكية بإطلاق النار بطريقة هيستيرية وبأسلحة متعددة تظهر حالة الإرباك والقلق حيث انفجر أحد الصواريخ بالقرب من سفينة متجهة جنوب البحر الأحمر تابعة لجمهورية الغابون وهي آتية من…

Abdulsalam emphasized that the threat to international maritime navigation results from the militarization of the Red Sea by America and its partners, who came to the region without any right other than providing safety services to the ships of the Israeli enemy entity.

He added that “the Red Sea will be a burning arena if America and its allies continue in the way they are bullying,” and the countries bordering the Red Sea must realize the reality of the dangers that threaten their national security.