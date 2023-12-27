76,353 Martyrs and Injured Victims of the aggression against Gaza

The toll of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to 21,110 martyrs and 55,243 injuries since October 7th.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qudra, reported that the Israeli enemy committed 16 massacres against entire families, claiming 195 martyrs and 325 injuries during the past 24 hours.

Al-Qudra stated that the Israeli enemy is increasing its targeting of the vicinity of the Nasser Medical Complex, expressing his fear of a repetition of the scenario that the enemy implemented against the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

He also called on international institutions to take effective and urgent steps to ensure the protection of the Nasser Medical Complex, its staff, the wounded, the sick, and thousands of displaced people there. He also called on all international institutions to make urgent interventions to restart the Shifa Medical Complex.