Armed Forces announce targeting of commercial ship & military targets of Zionist entity

Yemeni Armed Forces announced the targeting of a commercial ship and military targets in the Umm al-Rashash area and other areas in occupied Palestine, a victory for the oppression of the Palestinian people, who until this moment have been subjected to killing, destruction, siege, and starvation.

The Yemeni Armed Forces explained in a statement issued on Tuesday that the naval forces carried out an operation to target a commercial ship, “MSC UNITED,” with appropriate naval missiles, after the ship’s crew rejected, for the third time, the calls of the naval forces, as well as repeated fiery warning messages.

It indicated that the Yemeni Armed Forces’ Air Force also carried out a military operation with a number of drones on military targets in the Umm al-Rashrash area and other areas in occupied Palestine.

The Yemeni Armed Forces reaffirmed their continued support of the Palestinian people within their religious, moral and humanitarian duty, as well as the continuation of their operations in the Red and Arab Seas against Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine until the entry of the food and medicine that the Gaza Strip needs.

It affirmed what was stated in its previous statements regarding preventing the passage of all Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine, while being fully keen on the continuation of maritime traffic to all destinations except the Israeli entity.