National delegation head discusses with Qalibaf, Abdollahian developments of aggression against Palestine

Head of the national negotiating delegation Mohammed Abdulsalam has met in Tehran, with Speaker of the Shura Council Muhammad Qalibaf and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amer-Abdollahian.

Abdulsalam discussed with Qalibaf and Amer-Abdollahian issues of common interest Yemen and Iran, the peace path and UN negotiations as well as developments in the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and the necessity of strengthening the steadfastness of the valiant Palestinian resistance.