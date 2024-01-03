Hamas deputy “Al-Arouri” was martyred in an Israeli bombing of the capital, Beirut

Al-Mayadeen TV confirmed the martyrdom of the Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, Saleh Al-Arouri, in the explosion in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Al-Mayadeen correspondent said” An Israeli enemy plane bombed a building in the southern suburb of Beirut with three missiles, killing Al-Arouri and three of his companions.

Sources in Hamas movement reported to Al-Manar TV that the movement’s leader, Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy head of the Hamas movement’s political bureau, was martyred in the explosion in the southern suburb of Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that “an Israeli hostile march targeted a Hamas office in Al-Mushrifiyah, near Al-Sharq Sweets, resulting in the death of 4 martyrs and a number of injuries.”