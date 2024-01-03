Important statement for the armed forces in the coming hours

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, revealed a new statement.

Brigadier General Saree indicated in a tweet on his official social media page that the statement will be broadcast in the coming hours.

The official spokesman did not clarify the nature of the statement, but its coincidence with new attacks in the Red Sea indicates that it is to clarify the details of new operations in Sana’a.

The American and British command confirmed that new ships were being targeted in the Red Sea.

The new operations come in the wake of tension between the Yemeni and American navies against the backdrop of the Americans targeting Yemeni patrols while they were carrying out their work in the Red Sea, which resulted in the death of 10 martyrs.