Revolution leader calls on masses of Yemeni people to come out in millions tomorrow, Friday, in capital, Sana’a, & provinces

The leader of the revolution, Mr. Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, called on the masses of the Yemeni people to go out in their millions tomorrow, Friday, in major demonstrations and marches, at the forefront in Sabeen Square in Sana’a.

Below is the text of the statement:

God Almighty said in the Holy Qur’an: (Go forth, whether light or heavy, and strive with your wealth and your lives in the cause of Allah. That is better for you, if you only knew.), [Al-Tawbah:41] God, the Most High, the Great, has spoken the truth.

I address the masses of our dear people, who have faith, wisdom, pride and courage. To go out tomorrow, Friday, in major demonstrations and marches, at the forefront of which is Sanaa in Al-Sabeen Square. May the dear Yemeni people make their voice and word heard to the whole world, in his steadfastness in his faith, moral and humanitarian stance in supporting the oppressed Palestinian people, against whom the Jewish Zionists are committing crimes of genocide, completely destroying their cities and homes in Gaza, and being creative in committing the most heinous crimes against them, from burying the living, crushing some of them with tanks, and sending police dogs to devour the flesh of the wounded , cutting open the stomachs of pregnant women and executing them along with their fetuses, targeting premature babies and infants, committing mass and individual executions of defenseless civilians in cold blood, comprehensive starvation of the population in Gaza, denying them food, medicine and water, and the complete stripping of groups of citizens in the street for the purpose of humiliation and degrading dignity, and other heinous and heinous crimes that stirred up all those with living consciences, and peoples all over the world screamed in horror, and in the forefront is our dear people, who, with their faith, chivalry, dignity, pride, and courage, were the first people to take action and emerge; To declare support for the oppressed people of Palestine, and the most present in the squares and demonstrations, and this culminated in standing completely with the Palestinian people and their heroic mujahideen: militarily, politically, popularly and officially, and with money, words and weapons, so the Yemen front became an effective and influential front against the Zionist-Jewish enemies: starting with ballistic and winged missiles and drones, and to reach the important and very influential measure on the economy and trade of the Zionist enemies by preventing ships associated with them from crossing through the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Aden, Bab al-Mandab, and the Red Sea, and because of the great impact this had on the Zionists, it angered the Zionists of America, who participate in all kinds of participation in the Zionist crime with the missiles, bombs, and the missiles provided by the American Zionist administration to kill the Palestinian people, and participation with billions of dollars, with political cover and media support, and threatening Islamic countries in the Arab region and elsewhere with any support for the Palestinian people, and with any humanitarian cooperation, even with food and medicine, and its only justification for this: it is the affiliation of the American President and the criminal scum in the decision-making institutions in America to Zionism, and the submission of the rest to the Jewish Zionist lobby, under the influence of temptation and intimidation.

Whereas the position of our dear people is a great position that satisfies God Almighty, represents a practical response to His directives, satisfies the free human conscience, and is consistent with the principles, values and morals that our dear people believe in and belong to, and provides a model for all free people in the world, hope for the oppressed, effective support against the enemies in favor of the oppressed Palestinian people and their heroic mujahideen, therefore, the American Zionist was arrogant and committed his foolishness by targeting a group of naval heroes while performing their sacred mission in the Red Sea with treachery and aggression, and this criminal attack will not remain unanswered and unpunished.

The million exit of our dear people on Friday afternoon in Sanaa in Al-Sabeen Square, and in the rest of the governorates according to the arrangements approved therein, is a tribute to the blood of the dear martyrs, who are the vanguard in the field of direct confrontation with the American enemy in the battle of the promised conquest and holy jihad in support of the Al-Aqsa flood, it is an affirmation of steadfastness in the position and continuing in it, regardless of the size of the confrontation. We are a people who trust in God Almighty, rely on Him, and believe in the truth of His promise of victory, as God Almighty said: (O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet.) [Muhammad: 7]. We are a people of sacrifices, loyalty, and the descendants of the Ansar and the conquerors, and we carried the banner of jihad for the sake of God Almighty as our fathers and grandfathers raised it at the beginning of Islam.

The departure of our people tomorrow is of the utmost importance, and in itself it is part of jihad for the sake of God Almighty, in addition to performing the absentee prayer for the righteous martyrs of the Mujahideen heroes in the Navy after Friday prayers. The massive exit of our two million people tomorrow, God willing, will announce to the whole world that our people do not back down from their stance of faith and do not submit to the arrogant, and God is the protector of the believers and the outcome is for the righteous

resource : Saba.