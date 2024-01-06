Mass pro-Palestine rally in Sana’a backed by helicopter and fighter plane demonstration

Several warplanes and helicopters have soared over the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, on Friday afternoon, in support of a mass rally that was held there to support Palestine.

According to the Yemeni Armed Forces website, September 26 Net, the Yemeni Air Force took part in the million-man demonstration held in Al-Sabaeeb Square in the capital under the slogan “The blood of the free on the path to victory.”

According to the website, the Yemeni Air Force staged notable air displays in the largest million-man rally called for by the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi on Thursday.

During the mass rallies, statements aired stressing that the Yemeni people would not stand idly as the US escalated its presence in the Red Sea to expand the circle of conflict in the region and lend backing to the Zionist entity to perpetuate terrible crimes against the Palestinian people.

The statements proclaimed a wide mobilisation and total preparedness to fight and engage in direct combat with the American enemy alongside Yemeni military forces.

The deployment of aerial forces in the rally is highly symbolic, as Yemen’s Air Force was nearly completely destroyed in the Saudi invasion’s early stages back in 2015. For years, it was assumed Yemen did not possess any aerial capacities anymore, until a military fighter plane and helicopter demonstration last year proved otherwise.