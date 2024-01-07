MR.Mohammed Abdulsalam: Yemeni People Do Not Accept Any Kind of Threat

The head of the National Delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, affirmed Friday that the Yemeni people do not pose a threat to any country that does not aggress against them. At the same time, they do not accept anyone threatening them.

Abdulsalam explained in a post on the (X), that danger that threatens the region and the countries of the Red Sea Basin is the Israeli aggression and the American militarization of the sea to serve Israel.

He emphasized that the US and its allies should abandon the mentality of arrogance and realize that attempts to subjugate Yemen through force will not be fruitful.

The head of the National Delegation also pointed out that Yemen’s position is justified and responsible in supporting Gaza against the Zionist brutal aggression, and pressure should be directed towards stopping it and lifting the blockade on the Gaza Strip.

Since the Israeli regime’s relentless military campaign against Gaza commenced in early October, the Yemenis have openly declared their support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation.

On Thursday, 12 countries led by the United States issued a joint statement to warn Yemen’s Armed Forces if they continue their missile and drone attacks against ships en route to Israeli ports -in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which has come under an unrelenting genocidal Israeli war.

Signatories of the statement include Germany, Japan and the UK. The only country from the Middle East to have signed the statement is Bahrain, which hosts the US Fifth Naval Fleet. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are the conspicuous absentees, weary, perhaps, of potential repercussions of getting on the wrong side after their nine-year failure in war against Yemen.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces warn the American enemy or any other party that any aggression will not go unanswered or unpunished,” said the Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Yahya Sare’e in a televised briefing Wednesday, reiterating Yemen’s will to target Israel-bound vessels until “necessary supplies of food and medicine” are delivered to the people besieged in Gaza.