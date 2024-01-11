Ansar Allah politician: American movements in Red Sea are illegitimate & unlawful

Ansar Allah Political Office confirmed that the United States of America is adopting a policy of lying and misleading public opinion, that its military movements in the Red Sea are to protect maritime navigation.

The political office of Ansar Allah said in a statement, a copy of which was received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), “Although the whole world is certain that the Yemeni operations at sea target Israeli ships or those heading towards Israel , that other ships pass normally , in a safe manner, and that the Yemeni operations.

It is a moral, faith and humanitarian position within the framework of victory and support for our Palestinian brothers in Gaza who are subjected to the ugliest Israeli-American aggression and siege.”

He pointed out that by militarizing the Red Sea, the American is the one who threatens maritime navigation ,seeks to destabilize security and stability in the region.

He added, “The American military movements in the Red Sea are illegal and without any justification other than providing more support to the Zionist entity by protecting its ships and encouraging it to continue its aggression against the Palestinian people.”

The statement of the Ansar Allah Political office reiterated that avoiding escalation in the Red Sea is possible by stopping the aggression, lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip, any different steps will only increase the expansion of the conflict, and America bears full responsibility for its continued support for the Zionist entity.