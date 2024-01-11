MR.Mohammad Abdulsalam :International navigation in Red & Arab seas is safe

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammad Abdulsalam, reiterated that international navigation in the Red and Arab seas is safe.

Mohammad Abdulsalam, in a tweet on the “X” website, formerly Twitter, called on the American to stop misleading the world about the dangers threatening international navigation in the two aforementioned seas.

He called on all countries to be careful not to fall into America’s traps aimed at militarizing the Red Sea to serve Israel and encourage it to continue its brutal aggression against Gaza Strip.

He said, “We reaffirm that the Yemeni armed forces will continue to target Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine until the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted. Whoever obstructs the operations of the Yemeni armed forces will face a response.