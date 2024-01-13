Mass rally draws millions to Sana’a in condemnation of renewed US and British aggression

Millions of Yemeni people took to the streets in Yemen’s capital Sana’a and other provinces on Friday afternoon, denouncing the American-British aggression on Yemen, under the slogan “The Promised Victory and the Sacred Jihad.”

The massive crowds gathered in response to the call of the leader, Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi.

The gathering held Yemeni and Palestinian flags and raised banners of freedom, affirming that the Yemeni people will not waver in their faith-based stance and will not submit to the arrogant.

The statement of the march emphasized that the American and British aggression on Yemen in support of the Zionist entity will not prevent them from supporting Palestine, and that it will only increase our people’s faith and determination in their faith-based and principled stance in support of Palestine.

The statement declared support and blessing for the launch of the battle of “The Promised Victory and the Sacred Jihad,” commissioning the leader of the revolution in all choices and decisions.

The statement supported the responsible national and religious position announced by President Mehdi al-Mashat in his meeting with military leaders, supporting the military operations to prevent Israeli ships heading to the occupied Palestinian ports.

The statement also applauded the operations of the resistance in various Palestinian factions who made the Zionist enemy taste the bitterness of defeat, as well as the heroic operations of the Islamic Jihad and resistance fighters in Lebanon and Iraq, which struck a blow to the Israelis and Americans.