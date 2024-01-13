Yemeni Defense Minister: Yemeni armed forces have many surprises to respond and deter US-UK aggression

The Yemeni Minister of Defense, Major General Mohammed Nasser Al-Atif, stated on Friday that the Yemeni armed forces have many surprises to respond and deter the American and British attacks on Yemen, indicating that the upper hand in the Red and Arab Sea is for Yemen.

This came during his field visit to the commanders of brigades, companies, battalions, operations formations and logistical support for reserve brigades in the fifth military region.

He emphasized Yemen’s readiness to deter and respond, asserting its advantage in the Red and Arabian Seas.

“We are ready for deterrence, response, and the upper hand in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea belongs to Yemen. The longer the war on our people in Gaza lasts, the more surprises we have, which will appear at the time chosen by the leadership,” he said.

He continued: “We say to those in our seas, islands, and all Yemeni geography that the stages of guardianship, dominance, and dependency are buried and gone forever. A new Yemen has emerged, fully sovereign and willful in owning its national decision.”

Addressing the enemy: Al-Atifi said, we urge you to leave the region and not resort to fabricating excuses and baseless justifications. Our hands are on the trigger, and our morale is stronger and firmer than steel.

He added, “We have repeatedly warned that the Red Sea has become forbidden for the Zionist enemy entity. We only target “Israeli” enemy ships or those supporting it or heading towards it.”

The Yemeni minister of defense affirmed that the rest of the world’s ships passing through the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea are safe, secured, and will not be harmed in any way.