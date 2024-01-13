Yemen’s military spokesman vows response as US-UK direct aggression kills five

The Yemeni Armed Forces said that the American-British enemy launched a brutal aggression against the country with 73 airstrikes targeting the capital, Sanaa and the governorates of Hodeida, Taiz, Hajjah, and Saada.

“US-British enemy, as part of its support for the ongoing Israeli crimes in Gaza, launched a brutal aggression against Yemen with 73 airstrikes,” the official spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, Yahya Sare’e said in a statement.

“The airstrikes resulted in the martyrdom of five and the injury of six others,” he explained.

Sare’e affirmed that the US and UK bear full responsibility for their criminal aggression against the Yemeni people. He affirmed that “this aggression will not go unanswered nor without punishment.”

He emphasised that “the Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to target threat sources and all hostile targets on land and at sea, in defence of Yemen, its sovereignty, and its independence.”

The military spokesmen stressed that “this brutal aggression will not deter Yemen from its supportive and supportive stance towards the plight of the Palestinian people.“

The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm their continued prevention of Israeli ships or any ships heading to the occupied ports of Palestine from navigating in the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea.