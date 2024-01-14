Al-Qassam continues to confront Zionist enemy forces in areas of incursion into Gaza

Al-Qassam Brigades have continued to confront the Zionist enemy forces in the areas of incursion into the Gaza Strip and directed a missile salvo on the 100th day of al-Aqsa Flood Battle at the occupied city of Ashdod.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, “Al-Qassam Brigades” stated in a military report that it bombed the occupied city of Ashdod with a “M75” Maqadma rocket salvo in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians.

Al-Qassam Brigades destroyed a gathering of enemy vehicles and soldiers in the city of Khan Yunis with mortar shells.

“Al-Qassam Brigades” also destroyed the concentration of Zionist enemy forces penetrating the Bureij camp with mortar shells.

Mujahideen of “Al-Qassam Brigades” were able to target a Zionist Merkva tank with “Al-Yassin 105” shell and clash with a special Zionist force using machine guns in the city of Khan Yunis.

“Al-Qassam Brigades” announced earlier that it had targeted four Zionist Merkva tanks and a troop carrier with “Al-Yassin 105” shells east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

resource : Saba