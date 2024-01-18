US ship in Gulf of Aden hit in Yemeni missile strike

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Wednesday evening the implementation of a targeting operation against the American ship “Ginko Picardie” in the Gulf of Aden with a number of naval missiles.

The Armed Forces explained in a statement that the Naval Forces carried out the targeting operation against the American ship in the Gulf of Aden, and said that the hit was accurate and direct.

The statement noted that the operation comes in support of the oppressed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and within the framework of the response to the US-British aggression against Yemen.