MR.Mohammed Abdulsalam: US guards “Israel”, not the world as it claims

Ansarullah spokesman and head of the Sana’a negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, affirmed on Friday that the US guards “Israel,” not the world as it claims.

In a statement to Reuters, Abdulsalam clarified that the strikes carried out by the United States in Yemen are unjustified, and Yemen will continue to respond to them.

He stated, “We only target Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine. This is a natural right for Yemen however, US’s intervention has added further escalation.”

Abdulsalam added that the American-British bombardment is a blatant violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and a serious aggression against the Yemeni people. “Yemen does not seek escalation but has imposed rules of engagement in which not a single drop of blood has been shed, nor significant material losses,” he explained.

He further confirmed that Yemen’s operations have exerted pressure solely on the Israeli enemy, not on any country in the world. He pointed out that Yemen is committed to its stance of preventing the passage of Israeli ships at sea as long as the aggression and blockade on Gaza continue.

Abdulsalam noted that the position of the countries in the region calling for stability and denouncing escalation is positive and supports avoiding the expansion of the conflict.

He emphasized that Yemen is committed to the security and stability of the region, and their response will only target the American and British forces.