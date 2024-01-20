Ten Palestinians killed in Zionist’s ongoing airstrikes on Gaza

At least ten civilians were confirmed killed over the past hours in the ongoing airstrikes and shelling by Israeli occupation forces in various areas across the Gaza Strip, the Palestine Official News Agency Wafa reported, citing local and medical sources.

In central Gaza, medical sources reported that four individuals were killed as a result of the Israeli shelling targeting a residential apartment in the Nusseirat refugee camp.

In the meantime, three other civilians were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the al-Salatin area west of the town Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, Civil Defense teams recovered the bodies of three martyrs following an Israeli shelling that hit several areas in the Abasan Al-Kabira town, east of Khan Yunis. The bodies were subsequently transported to the European Hospital in the city.

At the same time, Israeli aircraft are currently targeting the vicinity of the Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis with a series of airstrikes and intense artillery bombardment.

In a preliminary toll, at least 24,927 individuals have been confirmed killed since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7, with 62,388 individuals reported injured. in addition, nearly 2 million people have been displaced, accounting for 85% percent of Gaza’s population.