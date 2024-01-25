Army Spokesman: A clash with number of American destroyers & warships in Gulf of Aden & Bab al-Mandab

In vindication of the oppressed Palestinian people and in support and solidarity with our brothers in the Gaza Strip, and as a response to the American-British aggression on our country.

A clash occurred today between a number of American destroyers and warships in the Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandab while they were protecting two American commercial ships. The result of the clash was as follows:

-A direct hit on an American vessel.

– Forcing the two American commercial vessels to withdraw and return.

-Several of our ballistic missiles struck their targets despite warships’ attempts to intercept them.

The Yemeni military forces used a number of ballistic missiles during more than two-hour clashes.

Yemeni Armed Forces persist with their military operations: enforcing a blockade on Israeli navigation in the Red and Arabian seas until a ceasefire is achieved in Gaza, and the imposed siege is lifted.

The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that they will take all necessary military procedure within the legitimate right of defense of our country, our people, and our nation, by targeting all hostile American and British targets in the Red and Arab seas.