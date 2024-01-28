MR.Muhammad Abdul Salam: America will not prevent Yemen from fulfilling its humanitarian duty towards torturers of Gaza

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Muhammad Abdel Salam, confirmed that America and others will not prevent Yemen from fulfilling its humanitarian and moral duty towards the tortured in Gaza, stressing the continuation of the armed forces’ operations against Israeli ships and others heading to the ports of occupied Palestine.

The head of the national delegation said on the Banning a loaf of bread from the people of Gaza means fighting UNRWA.

He added: “In the face of the starvation war against Gaza, those who have an ounce of dignity left cannot do anything but support the deprived and support them in every way possible.”

Abdul Salam stressed that “what the children and women of Gaza are suffering from, from hunger, thirst, cold, and deprivation of everything, drives the Yemeni armed forces to continue their operations against Israeli ships and others heading to the ports of occupied Palestine, and neither America nor anyone else will be able to prevent Yemen from fulfilling its humanitarian and moral duty towards the torturers of Gaza.”

He continued: “We say to America that it has surpassed Nazis’ Nazism and the fascism of the fascists, and this bloody Israel is nothing but one of the bad deeds of America and Britain. You will not be able to conquer this nation indefinitely.”

He went on to say, “Stop Gaza war enough of the Nazis, fascism, and brutality.”

resource : SABA