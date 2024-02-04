48 US-UK airstrikes target several provinces in Yemen

The Spokesperson for Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, stated that the number of US airstrikes waged in Yemen during the early hours of Sunday and Saturday evening reached 48, targeting several provinces.

“The American-British aggression’s aircraft carried out 48 airstrikes in the past hours, distributed as follows: 13 raids on Amanat Al-Asimah and Sana’a Governorate, 9 raids on Hodeidah Governorate, 11 raids on Taiz Governorate, 7 raids on Al Bayda Governorate, 7 raids on Hajjah Governorate and one raid on Saada Governorate,” Sare’e said in a statement.

He added, “These attacks will not deter us from our moral, religious and humanitarian stance in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and will not go unanswered and punished.”