Sayyed al-Houthi: Ansarullah’s project challenges US on global stage

Our message against the United States, “Israel”, and the United Kingdom has been chanted by millions and heard by multiple folds all over the world, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi emphasized on Tuesday.

The current leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abul-Malik al-Houthi, addressed the Yemeni people and the Islamic and Arab Ummahs on the memorial of the assassination of the late leader and founder of the Ansar Allah movement martyr Sayyed Hussein al-Houthi, on Tuesday.

Martyr Sayyed al-Houthi was killed by the Yemeni police commanded by then-President Ali Abdullah Saleh on September 10, 2004, which corresponds to Rajab 26, 1425 on the Hijri calendar.

Tuesday, February 6, 2024, (Rajab 26, 1445 HQ) marks the twentieth anniversary of martyred Sayyed Hussein al-Houthi’s assassination.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik addressed a multitude of issues, detailing the historical struggle of the late martyr and leader, as well as Ansar Allah’s courageous stance against American hegemony in the region.

Sayyed Hussein’s project challenges the US

On the ongoing confrontations against the United States and United Kingdom-led aggression on Yemen, Sayyed Abdul-Malik said the Quranic and faith-based project launched by martyr Sayyed Hussein “challenges [the Americans] on a global stage” via honorable actions.

“Our dear Yemeni Muslim people take today a distinguished stance, effectively supporting the oppressed Palestinian people with comprehensive action,” the leader said in reference to the ongoing Yemeni naval campaign in the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea.

The leader of the Ansar Allah movement slammed the governments of the US and the UK, as well as the Israeli occupation, as the “triad evil”.

“The Yemeni people boldly confront the triad of evil: America, “Israel,” and Britain, with courage and steadfastness, stemming from their religious belonging and Quranic culture.”

Escalating operations in the Red Sea

“This morning, there were strikes on American and British ships with courage, and our people do not hesitate to do what is necessary,” the leader highlighted in his speech.

In this context, Sayyed Abdul-Malik revealed that American-owned ships are sailing non-American flags, in an attempt to camouflage their identities, as Israeli-owned ships continue to do while attempting to sail through the Red Sea.

He said that such actions stem from Ansar Allah’s message which has achieved “clear” and “tangible” results manifesting “in true liberation, dignity, honor, independence, and effectiveness” of strategy.

The leader of Ansar Allah said that the secret to the movement’s success is spreading awareness among its followers, which has allowed it to remain resilient, steadfast, and highly ready to sacrifice in the face of challenges.

Ansarullah reaffirms entrenched support for Palestine

“On this anniversary, we reaffirm our steadfastness in our Quranic principled stance in supporting the Palestinian people and confronting aggression on our country,” Sayyed Abdul-Malik emphasized.

“No matter what the triad of evil does, it will not affect our stance, capabilities, and operations, by the will of Allah, and it will not break the will of our people,” he added.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik placed the actions of the Ansar Allah movement and the Yemeni people in stark contrast to the actions of Arab and Muslim regimes that have not mobilized to support the Palestinian people and have instead facilitated US-Israeli-led aggressions on the people of the region.