Capital Sana’a witnesses million-man march in support of Palestine

The Yemeni capital, Sana’a and other provinces witnessed mass rallies on Friday afternoon, in support of the Palestinian people, under the slogan “You Are Not Alone…Steadfast with Gaza.”

In response to the call of Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, millions of Yemenis gathered in mass rallies, affirming their steadfast stance with Gaza and their readiness to participate in the battle of ‘The Promised Conquest and Holy Jihad.

A statement was issued during the rallies, reaffirming the continuation of demonstrations and marches in support of Palestine, as well as the continuation of military mobilization and training.

The statement praised the operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces, asserting that they will not stop until the aggression on Gaza ceases and the siege is lifted.

The rallies’ statement condemned the disgraceful stance and collusion of Arab regimes with the Zionist entity and the American stance towards the occupation massacres.

The statement called for the continued boycott of American and Zionist products and all companies supporting them.