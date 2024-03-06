US-UK aggression launches 5 airstrikes on Hodeidah

The armed forces of the US-UK aggression carried out five airstrikes on several areas in Yemen’s western province of Hodeidah on Tuesday.

A security source in the province said that the American-British aggression targeted the Al-Jabana area west of the city of Hodeidah with three airstrikes, and the Ras Isa area in the Al-Salif district with two airstrikes.

On Monday, the US-British aggression launched three air raids on Baqim district, though no civilians were harmed in the bombings.

The developments came hours after the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, announced the execution of a joint operation targeting two American warships in the Red Sea.