Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi speaks on latest developments at regional, national arenas

The Leader of the Yemeni Revolution Leader, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, talked in his televised speech aired on Thursday evening on the latest developments and updates at the regional and national arenas.

In his speech, Sayyid Abdul-Malik condemned the ongoing Israeli-American aggression, accusing them of committing mass murders through bombings, starvation, and epidemics.

He accused the US of complicity, stating that the Israeli enemy’s actions in Gaza wouldn’t be possible without American support.

Sayyid Abdul-malik criticized the dropping of minimal food supplies by Americans as a deceptive tactic, emphasizing the dire health situation and lack of medical supplies in Gaza.

“The US provides tons of weapons to kill Palestinians in Gaza, while it attempts to deceive the public by sending negligible amounts of aid to the Strip via airdrops.”

Sayyid al-Houthi pointed to the ongoing fierce confrontations launched by the Palestinian Resistance against Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, saying that “the enemy faces a morale breakdown” experienced by its troops in Gaza, as the command fails to “achieve its goals, including retrieving captives and eliminating the Resistance.”

The leader of the Yemeni Resistance said that the US and “Israel” attempt to “exploit a temporary ceasefire during Ramadan to bypass a complete cessation of [the] aggression [on the Gaza Strip].”

He stressed that there is “no genuine or peaceful” policy that Americans or Israelis employ in their relations with any Arab country, adding that the US-Israeli-Western agendas aim to “control nations” via normalization processes.

On that point, Sayyid al-Houthi said that the Islamic position from the Israeli and US aggressions “remains weak” as decision-makers limit their actions to statements without pursuing any practical steps, even when it comes to their view of the operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) in support of the Gaza Strip.

He also discussed the significant role that supporting fronts from the Axis of Resistance have played in the past few months.

He highlighted the operations of the YAF and the popular support of the Palestinian Resistance, which was expressed by the Yemeni people. Sayyid al-Houthi said that the Yemeni people, through their active mobilization for Palestine, marked the largest-ever political and military mobilization in Yemen in support of a cause.

The Yemeni Armed Forces conducted 96 operations, using 403 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, targeting a total of 61 ships up to the moment of the speech, Sayyid al-Houthi highlighted. He also revealed that 32 missile and attack drone operations were launched by the YAF against Israeli targets in occupied Palestine in the same period.

He also highlighted the role of Hezbollah in Lebanon and the cations of the Palestinian Resistance, stressing that without such actions, the Israeli enemy would have “inflicted significant damage on the entire Ummah,” underlining that “Hezbollah’s [operations carry] quantitative, qualitative, effective, and direct engagements.”

As for the role of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, Sayyid al-Houthi shed light on the fact that Iraqis continue to “target the Israeli enemy,” expressing hope that the group’s operations will “further escalate” in the near future.

He also underscored the crucial part that boycott campaigns play in supporting Palestine, urging people around the world to continue cutting off American and Israeli goods.