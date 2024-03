The armed forces of the US-UK aggression carried out two airstrikes on Yemen’s western province of Hodeidah on Wednesday.

A security source in the province said that the American-British aggression aircraft targeted Hodeidah International Airport with two airstrikes.

On Tuesday, the aggression aircraft targeted the Al-Jabana area west of the city of Hodeidah with three airstrikes, and the Ras Isa area in the Al-Salif district with two airstrikes.