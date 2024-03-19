Yemeni missile strikes hit US ship in Red Sea as well as southern positions within “Israel”

The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out on Tuesday a new military operation against a US ship in the Red Sea and Zionist targets in the area of Umm Al-Rashrash in the south of occupied Palestine

“ In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and as part of the response to the American-British aggression on our country, the naval forces in the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a targeting operation against the American (Mado) ship in the Red Sea using a number of appropriate naval missiles,” Yemen’s military spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in a statement.

Similarly, the missile forces launched a number of cruise missiles at “Israeli” targets in the area of Umm Al-Rashrash in the south of occupied Palestine, successfully hitting their targets by the grace of Allah, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e added.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah the Almighty, continue to perform their religious, ethical, and humanitarian duty towards the oppressed Palestinian people, and their military operations will not stop until the aggression is halted and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted, the brigadier general stressed.