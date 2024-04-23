Death toll from Israeli aggression surges to 34,183 martyrs

Since the 7th of October, the death toll from the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 34,183 martyrs 77,143 and wounded, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced in a statement on Tuesday .

The “Israeli” occupation has committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 32 martyrs and 59 injuries reaching hospitals in the last 24 hours, the statement read.

A number of victims are still under rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them, the ministry added.