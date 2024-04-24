34,183 Martyrs and 77,143 wounded in 200 days of the Israeli aggression on Gaza

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the Israeli enemy committed 3 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, including 32 martyrs and 59 injuries to hospitals during the past 24 hours.

It confirmed that the toll of the Israeli aggression had risen to 34,183 martyrs and 77,143 injuries since the seventh of last October. It said: There are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.

The Palestinian Civil Defense announced that its crews were able to recover the bodies of 73 martyrs from the mass graves committed by the occupation forces in Nasser Medical Complex in the city of Khan Yunis, bringing the total number of bodies recovered during the last 24 hours to 283.

The Civil Defense explained that these bodies belong to martyrs from different groups and ages, from inside Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, indicating that its crews are continuing search operations and recovering the remaining bodies of the martyrs in the coming days.

For his part, the head of the government media office in the Gaza Strip, Salama Marouf, said: “For the fourth day, we continue to exhume the bodies of the martyrs from the mass grave in Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.”

He added: “The fate of about 2,000 people who were in the complex when it was stormed is still unknown,” and he believed that “what happened in the Nasser Complex demonstrates the barbarism of this occupation and the immorality of its army.” Marouf called on the ICC prosecutor to investigate the Nasser and Al-Shifa complex massacres.