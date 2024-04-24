The Political Bureau of Ansarollah confirms the continued support of the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance

Ansarollah Political Bureau confirmed on Monday that the dear Yemeni people continue to support the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance in the Gaza Strip.

Ansarollah political office said in a statement: “For the seventh month in a row, the genocidal crimes of the Israeli enemy continue, the latest of which is the brutal massacre in Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis,” explaining that the genocidal crimes faced by the Palestinian people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank reflect an unparalleled level of Jewish hatred and crime.

He explained that without American and Western support, the shameful Arab silence, and the international inability, the Zionist crime against the Palestinian people would not have occurred.

The bureau addressed humanity’s call to the world to take action to stop the Zionist crime, expressing its hope that the Yemeni armed forces would escalate their operations against Zionist shipping and those associated with it in the Red Sea, the Arab Sea, and the Indian Ocean.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on Gaza had risen to 34,151 martyrs and 77,084 injured since October 7th.